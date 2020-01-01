Mayor, staff member hint at partnership announcement later this month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken touched on a variety of topics during his end of the year recap news conference Tuesday.

TenHaken mentioned that some folks who had a successful decade in Sioux Falls were now looking at “paying it forward” in 2020.

TenHaken’s Deputy Chief of Staff T. J. Nelson provided some detail on the mayor’s comment in an interview with KELOLAND after the mayor’s news conference.

Nelson said an announcement of a partnership between the city and various private entities is expected to be made later this month.

TenHaken also highlighted the success of internal efficiency measures in the city.

Nelson said the measures include applying some business practices to public work. The methods focus on prioritizing projects as a team and holding those involved accountable, Nelson said.

During the news conference, TenHaken also said he’s committed to completing the parking ramp in the city’s downtown.

Nelson said he had no additional details other than the Mayor is committed to a long-term solution.