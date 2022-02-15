SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Less than two months before the mayoral election, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is sponsoring a plan to give full-time employees each $2,000.

The ordinance listed on the city’s Feb. 15 agenda calls it full-time employee retention incentive pay. It’s related to a compensation and benefit study that is also proposed.

The city’s website says there are 1,243 full-time employees. If all of those employees received $2,000 that would total about $2.5 million.

Based on the city documents, unassigned fund balances in multiple city departments would be used for the incentives and the compensation and benefit study. Unassigned money is money that is not spent and carried forward from prior budgets or revenues that were in excess of estimations.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will be covering the story tonight on KELOLAND News.