SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Paul TenHaken will remain as mayor of Sioux Falls for the next four years.

TenHaken finished with 21,842 votes, while challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites finished with 7,344 and 574 votes, respectively.

“It is an exciting time in Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said at his election event following the final results. “The next four years: Housing, infrastructure, workforce, and public safety. Those are gonna be huge, huge, huge projects, initiatives, for our city.”

In the weeks leading up to the election, TenHaken said the three big priorities he kept hearing about from voters were workforce, housing and public safety and crime.

“If I get a chance to serve, you’re going to see our administration continuing to double down on our efforts around those three big initiatives,” TenHaken said.

In the KELOLAND Media Group debate, TenHaken said the last four years have been challenging, but noted Sioux Falls is growing in a positive direction.