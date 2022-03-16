SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From housing to cyber research, the Sioux Falls mayor delivered his fourth State of the City address Wednesday.

2021 shaped up to be a historic year for Sioux Falls with more than $1 billion in building permit valuations.

Last year, Sioux Falls’ population grew by nearly 7,000.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said housing is one of the most pressing needs in the community right now.

One of the ways the city is trying to meet the need is through a partnership with the South Eastern Development Foundation.

“Through this partnership, we have extensively renovated homes and we have relocated them from a flood zone to the former Boys and Girls Club land on Sneve Avenue. We plan to move additional renovated homes to the site this year along with several governors’ homes for income-qualified individuals and families,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Infrastructure work in the city includes the upcoming North Minnesota Avenue improvement projects.

“Along with the curb to curb reconstruction, is an update to the aging water infrastructure that’s also located in the right of way. The water main there along carries 40 percent of the city’s water,” TenHaken said.

The city of Sioux Falls is also a partner in DSU’s initiative to expand cyber research in the state.

The plan would add an applied research lab in Sioux Falls.

“There’s never been a more critical time to invest in cyber security. Global events like the Russian-Ukraine crisis only reinforce the importance of protecting cyber assets throughout the world,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken is up for re-election.

His challengers are Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites.

KELOLAND Media Group will host a debate featuring all three candidates April 5th at 8:00 p-m central time.