May Art and Wine Walk returns to Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is looking to kick off summer with the return of the May Art & Wine Walk. With it, they’re hoping not just to see a boost in business but optimism for the future.

After canceling the May Art & Wine Walk last year due to the pandemic, local businesses are excited to see people back outdoors this year.

“With so many people feeling vaccinated, and the weather being nice, and being able to get outside, that people are feeling a little better about getting out,” Echols said.

Owner of Great Outdoor Store DeAnn Ehols says this year’s event is an opportunity to bring about more foot traffic from both in and out of town.

“The artists certainly have draws; each artist that’s in the different businesses draws in a crowd of their own,” Echols said

There are 30 shops across Downtown that will host a variety of artists from painters, to printmakers, to musicians.

“It gives them a reason to come in, to kind of look around, see all the different variety of shops we have downtown,” Echols said.

“Which are going to have businesses and locations not only on Philips Avenue but also at Uptown, 8th & Railroad, we have a business at Falls Park: Falls Overlook Cafe,” Sadie Swier with Downtown Sioux Falls said.

You can also pick up wine sample punch cards at each participating store.

“So, you can get 10 samples for $25, or if you’re walking around and really enjoy one type of wine, you can have that wine by the glass for $5,” Swier said.

Each store will also have their own policies on wearing masks. Whatever your taste, be it art or wine, no matter where you go, you’ll get a taste of Downtown culture.

“A taste for the type of people that live and work down here and the type of shops they can patronize downtown,” Echols said.

The Art and Wine Walk is Friday at it goes from 5 to 8 p.m. – parking will be free.