SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is leaving its mark on gymnasiums all across the country, including in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Maximum Promotions is finishing up on sewing the 2021 Runner Up banner for the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball team.

Mark Nelsen is the owner. He’s been making the Husker banners for 32 years.

“They all look the same they are consistent it’s a really big deal for us to be down there and since I paid 16 years’ tuition for the kids, at least part of it, we know we are getting a little money back,” Nelsen said.

The banners are big, but because they are sewn the quality is good and long-lasting. Nelsen’s banners are proudly displayed in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.