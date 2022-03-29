SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was perhaps the most infamous murder case in South Dakota’s history that shocked the entire state.



Now more than 40 years later, there’s a new book coming out about the Mathis murders detailing the investigation and the trial as well as newly obtained documents from several law enforcement agencies.

Ladonna Mathis of Mount Vernon was shot twice in the head at point blank range inside the family’s shed that doubled as a makeshift home on their farm near Mount Vernon.

Two of her three children, ages two and four, were also shot in the head.

Though charged with the crime, the husband John Mathis was acquitted.

The graphic details of the murders, the arrest and the trial for John Mathis are all detailed in this new book South Dakota’s Mathis Murders: Horror in the Heartland.

It was written by South Dakota native and former journalist Noel Hamiel.

“All murders are awful, but this one involved two small children and a 30-year-old farm wife,” Hamiel said.

Hamiel says he worked on the book for two years, doing extensive research.

The main reason for writing the book is because it involved three innocent people, two of whom were children.

“The second reason is, technically it’s unsolved, nobody was ever punished for the murder of these three people,” Hamiel said.

Mathis talked with KELOLAND News following the not guilty verdict.

KELO TV reporter Dennis Flanagan: The attorney general said it’s now an unsolved case.

John Mathis: I hope they can catch up to him.

Flanagan: Is there anything you can do to help?

Mathis: I don’t know, I’ve tried all I can.

Hamiel says he reached out to Mathis himself for an interview, but he declined, however, he did say something that Hamiel included in the book.

“He said something to the effect, and he’s been consistent on this, he said if law enforcement had done their job there wouldn’t have even been a trial,” Hamiel said.

He also reached out to the lone surviving son, Duane Mathis.

“His central point was ‘hey if my dad was guilty of murdering his wife and two sons, why would he raise me? I’m living proof that my dad was not the monster people portrayed him to be,” Hamiel said.

The Mathis Murders: Horror in the Heartland book will be released in late April.