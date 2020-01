SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pop rock band Matchbox Twenty in coming to Sioux Falls.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center announced the well-known band will play a show with special guests The Wallflowers on Saturday, September 5.

Tickets for the show go on-sale at noon on Friday. You can get tickets at the KELOLAND Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.