Match challenge for Sioux Falls Area Humane Society met

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society surpassed a recent match challenge.

Over a month ago, we told you that former Sioux Falls residents Ted and Stuart Tufty would match up to $50,000 dollars in donations to the shelter during the second half of December.

With the husband and wife’s match, the Humane Society ended up receiving more than $100,000.

“I’m just so pleased with the way the Sioux Falls area community grabbed the ball and took it to score. 2020 was not a good year for anybody, but when the challenge was made to have them match the funds they came through like South Dakota always does,” SFAHS supporter Ted Tufty said.

The Tuftys, who now live in Arizona, are currently fostering their 116th and 117th foster dogs