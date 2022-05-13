SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND have an opportunity to get some quality plants for a great price.

The annual Master Gardeners Plant Sale takes place Saturday morning at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Everything from perennials to native grasses to vegetables will be available, all grown by members of the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners group.

“Everything is in very good shape because we are, master gardeners and the other thing is the prices are very cheap you won’t find, they are just cheaper than any store you will ever find,” Cami Jacobsen, Minnehaha County Master Gardners, said.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. BUT last year they were sold out by 10:30 a.m.

Jacobsen says the money raised is put back into Sioux Falls area gardens and education.

The event tomorrow morning at the fairgrounds will also feature tables and learning activities for kids.