SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Master Gardener tour is back once again in Minnehaha County. Eight gardens throughout the county were chosen to show off their floral variety.

Maintaining large gardens can be tough, but Karla Smith had an idea of what she wanted when she and her husband moved to southern Sioux Falls.

“We worked with a landscaper in town. I came up with the design and he tweaked it, and it’s pretty much what is here in that initial project,” Smith said.

Soon after, Smith became a Master Gardener and is now getting to showcase her work.

“She started three years ago, so this is a new garden, and she’s been going to town to get this thing up and running, and it’s absolutely gorgeous,” Cami Jacobsen said.

When Smith and her husband started this garden, she knew exactly what plants and decor she wanted to put here.

“I love perennials, so I had to have a perennial garden, and I wanted a water feature. I’ve never had a water feature before, and I wanted something that’s soothing and quiet,” Smith said.

All Master Gardeners will be present, and Cami Jacobsen says the tour provides new opportunities for all who take the tour.

“So, you can use it as education, or use it as inspiration,” Jacobsen said.

While it’s been tough for Smith to maintain her garden,

“It’s a stressful year, it hasn’t rained much. We’ve had grasshoppers and other bugs,” Smith said.

She still feels grateful to be chosen for the tour of the country’s top gardens.

“Hopefully it shows my love for gardening, and I hope people enjoy it, and for me for other people to enjoy it as well,” Smith said.

The tour starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Master Gardeners will be at Lewis Drug on July 26th and Sycamore selling tickets from noon to 4.

If you want to buy tickets before then, click here.