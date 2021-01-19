Massive move: Pillsbury House moving to Baltic

It may not be our top story tonight, but it’s definitely a big one.



Next week a moving company out of Sioux City has the arduous task of moving this massive house from eastern Sioux Falls all the way to Baltic.

It’s called the Pillsbury House — it’s been a landmark along Highway 11 for decades that has a lot of history behind it.

It’s hard to miss this gigantic farmhouse along Highway 11.

It’s been owned by Bill and Tonya Burns for years, but recently they made the decision to sell it on one condition, that it could be moved.

“It was a very difficult decision, we raised our three children here and I guess it was time for us to move on and we really didn’t want to see the house demolished,” Tonya said.

Bill Burns says it wasn’t that hard of a decision for him.

“This corner is so busy and so noisy that it doesn’t really lend itself to residential living,” Bill said.

The Pillsbury House was built in 1889 by the family that went on to start the Pillsbury Company. It’s 6,000 square feet with six bedrooms and three baths.

“We’ve always liked the character of older houses and so we’ve driven by that house several times and we’ve always said if we could just take the house and move it sometime,” Katie Hoekman said.

And that’s exactly what they’re doing.

Kevin and Katie Hoekman of Baltic bought the house and are in the process now of moving it to this spot on a hill near Baltic.

“To move a house, logistically, there are power companies, in this case five different power companies, there are railroads we have to go through, there are stop lights to move, so moving a house takes a lot of logistics to make things happen,” Kevin said.

“It’s not as easy as a process as what we thought may be, you know just picking up the house and moving it, you know looking at routes we were going to take, shutting off power for people that makes a big difference too,” Katie said.

Even though Bill says he’s glad the house is going to another family, the fact is, he raised his family in this house and now that it’ll be moving….. moves him emotionally.

“It lives on you know, you get another family to live in there, they’ve got four kids; 2, 4, 6 and 8 years old banging around in that house, that’s perfect,” Bill said.

The move is scheduled for next Thursday, weather permitting.

The Sioux City company is the only moving company the Hoekman’s could find that would take on such a big house.