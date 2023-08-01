SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Larry Oleson of Sioux Falls stopped by a central Sioux Falls Lewis Drug location on Tuesday to try his Mega Millions luck. Along the way, he found a more certain treat.

“I’m here to buy some Mega Million tickets, and I saw some Rice Krispy Bars, so I thought I’d grab some of them,” Oleson said.

He and other shoppers at the store can see a sign showing 999 million that doesn’t quite have the necessary real estate; Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing is estimated at just over $1 billion.

“There’s just not enough number spots when they built it,” Lewis Drug customer service clerk Fay Justice said. “So there’s three number spots for a million, but not quite the fourth for a billion.”

Justice says this location is seeing a spike in Mega Millions tickets sold.

“More than normal, but not as much as when Powerball was a billion, like last month,” Justice said.

Chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are roughly one in 302 million. According to the National Weather Service, your chances of being struck by lightning are one in 15,300. Thus, the odds of being struck by lightning are more than 19,000 times greater. Oleson has an idea of what he would do if he were the fortunate winner.

“Well, first of all, I’d probably get a different house, maybe a new car,” Oleson said. “The rest of it, probably save it for a rainy day.”

A winner could choose a lump sum payment of more than $500 million. Federal taxes would also apply.