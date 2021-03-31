Mass vaccination clinic held in Luverne

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) – On Tuesday, Minnesota opened up its vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. The next day, Luverne, Minnesota, had a mass vaccination event to help get more of its community vaccinated.

Nate Golla just got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was pretty painless. It was pretty simple; it went pretty smooth,” Golla said.

He is one of many people who came to the public vaccination clinic at the Grand Prairie Events Center in Luverne, which is being put on by Southwest Health and Human Services.

“Our agency has been doing vaccination clinics for a number of weeks so we are getting really good at it. We have people register for an appointment using a web link,” environmental health manager, Southwest Health and Human Services, Jason Kloss said.

Kloss says they had about 280 people signed up for Wednesday’s event.

“This is both a first dose and second dose clinic. 28 days ago, we did a vaccination clinic for our teaching population, K-12 staff, so this is a second dose for those people. We did about 140 people for the teaching staff and then we were able to add on another 140 people for first dose,” Kloss said.

Southwest Health and Human Services serves 6 counties in Southwest Minnesota.

“We usually find out how much vaccine we are getting the week before and then we plan a clinic in the communities where there is some need,” Kloss said.

It’s a way to protect yourself against COVID-19.

“I think it’s important as a community, whether that’s Luverne, whether that’s Minnesota, or the United States, as a community we need to try to protect each other,” Golla said.

Kloss says they are planning more vaccination clinics for the future.