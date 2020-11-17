Mass COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rapid City Nov. 20-23

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will set up a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Rapid City later this week.

It will be set up at the Pennington County Fairgrounds from Friday to Monday, November 20th to the 23rd. The testing is free and open to the public and goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Results are delivered within 3 to 5 business days. Pre-registration is required online at the website DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed and brought to the testing site. People without appointments will only be tested if time slots are not full.