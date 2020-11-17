Mass COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rapid City Nov. 20-23

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will set up a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Rapid City later this week.
It will be set up at the Pennington County Fairgrounds from Friday to Monday, November 20th to the 23rd. The testing is free and open to the public and goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Results are delivered within 3 to 5 business days. Pre-registration is required online at the website DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed and brought to the testing site. People without appointments will only be tested if time slots are not full.
- PIERRE – National Guard Armory, 3440 E. Hwy. 34
November 10 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MOBRIDGE – National Guard Armory, 1213 Lake Front Dr.
November 11 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- ABERDEEN – Fairgrounds, 400 24th Ave. NW
November 12 & 13 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
November 14 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- CHAMBERLAIN / OACOMA – Oacoma Community Center, 100 E. 3rd St.
November 14 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- WATERTOWN – National Guard Armory, 1951 N. Hwy. 20
November 15 & 16 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MADISON – Baughman Park, 1100 3rd St. SE
November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- YANKTON – Mall Parking Lot, 2101 Broadway Ave.
November 17 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
November 18 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- MARTIN – Martin Community Health Center, 102 US 18
November 20 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- CUSTER – Custer Search & Rescue, 1073 Montgomery St.
November 20 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- SPEARFISH – Spearfish High School, 1725 N. Main St.
November 21 & 22 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.