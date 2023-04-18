CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg school shooter Mason Buhl has been sentenced to ten years in prison for violating probation.

In 2015, 16-year-old Buhl brought a gun into Harrisburg High School and shot the principal. Buhl pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 15 years of probation, avoiding prison time if he remained out of trouble.

In 2021, Buhl was charged with rape in Hughes County, prompting Lincoln County to reopen his 2015 case.

Buhl's attorney had no comment at the sentencing.

