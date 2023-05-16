SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2015 Harrisburg School shooter will find out if he’ll spend more time behind bars for a domestic assault case.

Mason Buhl pleaded no contest to the domestic assault charge out of Hughes County.

A number of other charges, including rape, were dropped in the plea deal.

In 2017, Buhl received a 25-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder for the school shooting. As long as he did not engage in any violent behavior, he would not have to serve prison time.

However, the case was reopened following the assault charge. Last month, Buhl was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a probation violation.