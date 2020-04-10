Masks required at Ellsworth Air Force base commissary, facilities

Live Now
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – All customers and employees at the Ellsworth Air Force Base commissary and Army and Air Force Exchange facilities are required to wear face coverings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
 
The Defense Commissary Agency announced the new policy Thursday, making face masks mandatory for facilities worldwide starting Friday.
 
The 28th Bomb Wing commander directed the policy be delayed until Saturday at Ellsworth to ensure all were aware of the change.
 
The base is expecting a shipment of face masks for distribution to Ellsworth personnel next week.
 
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 447 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, with eight cases originating in the counties immediately adjacent to Ellsworth.

