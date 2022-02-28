SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The omicron wave continues to loosen its grip on South Dakota, with the health department reporting fewer cases and hospitalizations.

With the coronavirus on the decline all over the country, the CDC is starting to relax some masking guidelines.



COVID-19 cases are going down, but some people are still wearing masks in Sioux Falls and some businesses are still asking you to put a face covering on.

However, according to new guidelines released from the CDC on Friday, 70 percent of Americans can now stop wearing masks.

“I think overall it’s really good news,” Sanford Chief Physician Jeremy Cauwels said.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels says the CDC’S recommendation is based on two factors.

“As long as you’re not having a high disease transmissibility and a real shortage on beds, they are saying it’s safe to not wear a mask in a community at large, which I think is good news,” Dr. Cauwels said.

How is Sanford doing on hospitalizations? Thankfully hospitalizations from COVID-19 have fallen off fairly nicely since about the middle of January, so we are sitting in a spot right now and all the world looks pretty similar to what our normal January and February would look like,” Dr. Cauwels said.

According to this map provided by the CDC, much of South Dakota is in low community spread, shaded in green, and medium spread, shaded in yellow. There are still several counties though that are in high transmission areas, shaded in orange. The CDC strongly recommends people in those areas continue to wear a mask in public.

“I would say number one if you have a medical condition that means your immune system isn’t quite normal that would be a time I’d wear a mask pretty consistently, the other time is if you’re recovering from a covid illness there are clear CDC guidelines that would say you should be staying home for the first part of that illness and you should be wearing a mask four days or five to 10 and those rules still apply,” Dr. Cauwels said.

No matter your area of community spread, health officials still say you need to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

“Avera continues to follow CDC guidelines and is supportive of the new direction for masking in the community setting,” Dr. David Basel of Avera Health said. “It’s still important for the public to take necessary precautions in certain situations. Mitigating the spread and lowering the strain on the health care systems is still a priority. Avera will continue to recommend a layered prevention approach that includes staying up to date on vaccines as well as wearing a mask while inside Avera facilities.”