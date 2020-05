SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman tells police she woke up Tuesday morning to find two masked men in her North Cliff Avenue apartment.

Police say say one of the men had a gun and asked her for money.

A friend, who was staying with the woman, was walking a dog when it happened. He saw the men leaving so he yelled and started chasing them.

Police say one of the masked men fired a gun in the apartment hallway. No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the robbers.