Mask requirement in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — A rise in coronavirus cases in western South Dakota has Ellsworth Air Force Base making changes.

As of Monday, masks will be required for all in indoor facilities.

The move is in-line with a Department of Defense policy requiring all service members, federal employees, onsite contractors and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask in all indoor DOD facilities.

Beginning Thursday, August 5, mask wearing will be required for all Active Duty members when off base and where social distancing cannot be maintained, at both indoor and outdoor venues.

