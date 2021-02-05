Mask policy to update at Great Bear Ski Valley on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A record number of skiers, snowboarders, and tubers are making their way to Great Bear Ski Valley this winter.

Great Bear has required face coverings inside the chalet since the start of the season. Beginning Monday they are getting tougher: if skiers are not wearing a mask, guest services, food service, and rental shop staff will not be able to serve you.

“We’ve had a majority of people complying, there’s been a few little instances, with some people it’s kind of a game, but really this is not a political statement from us this is a health statement,” Dan Grider, Great Bear Ski Valley General Manager said.

