SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 6th annual Downtown Mash Madness has come to a close and a new winner was announced Tuesday afternoon. The event was the largest in history with over 10,000 users using the Sioux Falls Digital Passport App and $36,854 spent compared to $26,808 in 2021.

Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars took the top spot with their “Say Cheese!” brew. The sour ale has strawberry, sweet cherry, graham crackers, and cheesecake and will be available while supplies last.

“Winning this year’s Mash Madness tells us that we’re going in the right direction while staying true to our roots,” owner Dan Berry said. “Next year we can’t wait to make another creative beer.”

Severance Brewing Co. came in second place with Remedy Brewing Company finishing third.

Mash Madness will return for its seventh year in March of 2023.