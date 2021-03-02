Mash Madness tips off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After consuming thousands of burgers during January’s Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls, customers will be sampling a variety of craft beers during this month’s Mash Madness.

Five downtown breweries, five unique craft beers. It’s the fifth annual Mash Madness.

“Similar type of format at Burger Battle. We’re going to use the DTSF app, we’ve got all the breweries that are participating in downtown and people go around, they try the beers, they rate them, and then we’ll crown the winner at the end of March,” DTSF President Joe Batcheller said.

Remedy Brewing Company poured fruit into its entry, including black currants and blueberry puree. The name is still a work in progress, but currently goes by “Is this even a beer?”.

“There’s going to be a lot going on in this beer. It is a kettle sour, which means it’s going to have that nice tart tanginess, but it’s finished with a kveik yeast, which is a Norwegian strain, which adds some really unique characteristics in there as well,” Remedy Brewing Company Co-Owner Matt Hastad said.

An entry that falls in line with the recent evolution of craft beer.

“Very IPA heavy to then the IPA started to evolve into all sorts of different styles, then sours have really started to pick up, but especially your fruited beer categories, they’re really picking up momentum all around the country,” Matt Hastad said.

The competition starts on First Friday and runs through March 31st, and it’s a competition Hastad wants to win.

“Oh, absolutely, we are always trying to win, but at the same time whoever wins it’s a big win for all of the breweries in Sioux Falls, especially downtown, so we’re just excited that we can get together and have kind of a community drive behind it,” Hastad said.

“The breweries play really well together. It’s something we call coopetition. They like to do brews together all the time, they’re recommending brews from other breweries, it’s really neat to see,” Batcheller said.

The competition features craft beers from Remedy Brewing Company, Covert Artisan Ales, Fernson Brewing Company, Severance Brewing Company, and Woodgrain Brewing Company. Click HERE to see this year’s individual entries.