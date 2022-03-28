SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The competition to create the best craft beer in downtown Sioux Falls has entered its final week.

Mash Madness has five breweries showing off their craft beer creativity.

“It allows the brewers a sense of flexibility to really express some things they maybe wouldn’t normally do throughout the year,” Remedy Co-Owner Matt Hastad said.

“Tried to pull something together, a bit of a crowd pleaser and something just kind of goofy and out there that we don’t usually do,” Remedy Brewing Company lead brewer Tyler Wasberg said.

Wasberg is the creator of the Electric Fruitaloo.

“It’s a kettle sour loaded with tons of blueberry, huckleberry, graham cracker and vanilla,” Wasberg said.

“It’s nice. It has a little bit of acidity in there, which really cuts through the sweetness but it’s just a good, rounded beer fruit juice is really what it tastes like,” Hastad said.

The top prize for the winning brewery is bragging rights.

“One thing that people don’t talk about a lot is that friendly competition really drives everyone in the community to be better, so each year I feel like the breweries, especially in downtown Sioux Falls are just pushing out better and better and better product,” Hastad said.

The competition provides a boost for business and marks the unofficial start of the brewery’s busy season.

“We kind of use Mash Madness as our kickoff and as our thermometer to test what the tourism and I’d guess you’d say patio season is going to look like. It always seems like January and February are pretty slow but then you grab onto the March rocket ship and get excited for summer,” Hastad said.

Mash Madness ends Thursday. Click HERE to view this year’s entries. You can vote for your favorite craft beer by downloading the DTSF Digital Passport.