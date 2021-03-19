Mash Madness creates strong buzz for downtown breweries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – March Madness is just beginning, but Downtown Sioux Falls’ Mash Madness is just hitting halftime.

Mash Madness is a month-long competition between five breweries to see who makes the best beer.

Glasses aren’t the only things being filled at Severance Brewing Company.

“We’ve seen a lot of people come out that either haven’t been here before or haven’t been here in a long time,” Co-Owner Mark Stavenger said.

Stavenger has filled many glasses of their new Coconut Zambooki for Mash Madness. It’s a coffee-coconut blonde ale.

“We’ve sold twice as much of that beer as we have any other beer this month,” Stavenger said.

This is the brewery’s second year competing. Last year, the competition cut off by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it’s been extended for the whole month.

Related Content Mash Madness tips off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls

“With the pandemic, it allows people more chances to come out, spread out, and not try and cram everything into one week,” Stavenger said.

While this weekend marks halftime, they’re not taking a break. Following the kick off week and St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Downtown Sioux Falls is looking to push for more patrons through their ‘Halftime Buzzer’ event.

“We wanted to do something in between to keep people excited, keep people engaged,” Swier said.

Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier says for those who can’t vote on DTSF’s digital passport app, they can stop into any participating brewery and get a score card.

“If they just try each of the five brews at the participating locations, they’ll get a little punch in their paper card, and then they drop it off when they’re all done and then it will be entered into a drawing to win any of the gift giveaways,” Swier said.

While at the end of the month, one of the five locations will be declared ‘winner,’ Stavenger says they’re all on the same team.

“I mean, we all get along. We’re all friends, and everybody appreciates the work that DTSF’s put into this and helping get people down here,” Stavenger said.

The Halftime Buzzer begins today and lasts through Sunday. If you don’t feel like going out, each location offers to-go options.

The participating breweries are: Severance Brewing Company, Covert Artisan Ales, Remedy Brewing Company, Fernson Brewing Company and WoodGrain Brewing Company.