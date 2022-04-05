SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has another Mash Madness winner.

For the first time, Covert Artisan Ales and Cellars is the champion with its “Say Cheese!” brew. This year’s competition is set to be the largest in the event’s history with participating breweries, beers sold, economic impact, and overall community support.

“For us, Mash Madness was a huge opportunity to get people into Covert and a lot of people came in for the first time. And a lot of people got to experience that we are not just a niche kind of brewery. We do a lot of different styles, a lot of different things and we allow pets,” co-owner of Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars, Stacy Berry said.

The Say Cheese! beer will be available until supplies last and also available in to-go crowlers at Covert Artisan Ales.