MARTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified a 42-year-old Marty, South Dakota, man killed in a fatal New Year’s Day crash.

Authorities said that Richard Hare, Jr. was walking east along South Dakota Highway 46 when he was hit by a vehicle in the roadway. Hare was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and vehicle that hit Hare has yet to be identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.