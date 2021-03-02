Marty Jackley running for SD attorney general

A familiar name has thrown his hat into the race to be elected South Dakota’s attorney general in 2022; former Attorney General Marty Jackley is running. His announcement comes as current South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces articles of impeachment in the South Dakota House of Representatives following his involvement in a deadly car crash.

“Certainly I’ve received hundreds of phone calls, emails and text messages that have encouraged me, frankly they’ve humbled me and they’ve inspired me to run. Some of those phone calls certainly are because of the current circumstances. but really I’ve made this decision because I believe it’s the right time for me to move forward,” Marty Jackley said.

Jackley served as attorney general from 2009-2019.