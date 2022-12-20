SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Marty Jackley, South Dakota’s Attorney General-elect, announced plans for an eight-member leadership team when he takes office next month.

Jackley previously served as the state’s attorney general from 2006-2009 and 2009-2019. He ran unopposed in the November election.

Jackley said former AG and retired state circuit judge Mark Barnett will return as the chief deputy attorney general.

“This is a team of professionals that I have worked with in the past, and I believe can handle the challenges ahead of us,” Jackley said in a news release.

Jackley will take the oath of office on Jan. 7.

He also announced seven other appointments: Brent Kempema will serve in the criminal division, Charlie McGuigan will serve the civil division, Sarah Thorne will work in the appellate division, Dan Satterlee will be the Division of Criminal Investigation Director, Chad Mosteller will lead the DCI field division, Tiffany Stoeser will lead DCI administration and Tony Mangan will be the communications director.