Martin Luther King Jr. statue to be placed in Van Eps Park

Sioux Falls will soon be home to a statue honoring the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

Monday, the city announced the statue of Doctor King will be placed in Van Eps Park with a dedication ceremony planned for January 20.

The life-size statue will be near the location where Doctor King stayed while visiting Sioux Falls in 1961.

Artist Porter Williams waived his artist fee to create the bronze statue for the city.

“And actually, I didn’t know I was going to do a life size until one day I ran into the Mayor at an event where I was doing, working on the clay, and he wanted to know what was going on and I told him and I gave him a pamphlet of when Martin Luther King was here in Sioux Falls and I told him, I says I would really like to do a life size one and that really was the first conversation of a life size. And he looked at me and he said let’s make it happen,” Williams said.

