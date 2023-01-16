SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local leaders and community members gathered in Sioux Falls Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken proclaimed January 16th Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Sioux Falls and encouraged mentorship and serving the community.

“And so that to me is a very important message of how we’re getting involved and making our communities better,” TenHaken said.

Julian Beaudion, the executive director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, says people tend to focus on Dr. King’s dream.

On Monday, Beaudion spoke about King’s service and what the minister and activist wanted for communities.

“One particular challenge that was offered by Dr. King was to seek positions even when we felt outcasted. The positions should be ones to benefit the community first and not self first. He was not a self-driven individual,” SD African American History Museum executive director Julian Beaudion said.

Beaudion shared the microphone with his 11-year-old daughter Jamiah.

“I think you should be assertive with your words and actions,” Julian’s daughter Jamiah Beaudion said.

Jamiah says her father is an inspiration to her.

“I want to be like him when I grow up, to be able to own my own business, have children, have someone beautiful in my life, and still be able to shape the world how I think would be better,” Jamiah Beaudion said.

She’s already off to a good start.

The celebration was held in the City Center next to the Martin Luther King Jr. sculpture in Van Epps Park.

TenHaken encouraged people to visit the statue after the presentation, take pictures, and post them to social media.