SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a man found in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) in northern Minnesota on Aug. 14 was identified as Justin Sperl, 32, of Marshall, Minnesota, according to a news release from Cook County Minnesota.

Sperl’s body was found by canoeists in the Brule Lake area. Sperl was reported missing on Aug. 10 but his vehicle was located at Brule Lake landing in Cook County, according to the release.

Law enforcement said Sperl told them on Aug. 11 he was fine and was only out canoeing.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said no additional details would be released, pending further investigation.