Marshall Co. SD Sheriff Ousted for sexual harassment

The Marshall County Sheriff has been ousted for sexual harassment, after a legal battle over his certification.

In December of 2018, the South Law Enforcement Officers Standards And Training Commission voted to take away Dale Elsen’s law enforcement certification because of his conduct in the workplace.

Elsen, who spent more than 40 years in law enforcement in Marshall County, admitted to making multiple sexually inappropriate comments to coworkers.

He appealed the board’s decision to revoke is certification to the 5th Judicial Circuit Court and a judge ordered the state commission to consider alternative sanction for Elsen.

In an administrative hearing in Pierre on September 5, commission members did just that. But ultimately they ruled unanimously to revoke Elsen’s certification.