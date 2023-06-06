BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — To kick off their 10-year anniversary, Marmen Energy of Brandon broke Ground on a new expansion.

The company is known for manufacturing wind towers. The new addition will be a building expansion that includes adding 50 new people to its’ workforce.

“Overall, in the last 10 years the market has expanded quite a bit….and keep progressing forward after that,” said Danny Lueders.

Marmen Energy also announced that Danny Lueders will be the new plant manager. Lueders has been with the company for over eight years and has extensive experience in manufacturing and operations management.