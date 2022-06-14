Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — MyMarijuanaCards.com, a company focused on assisting patients in the process of applying for medical marijuana cards is planning an event in Rapid City for the summer of 2022.

Marijuana Summer Fest will be a four-day cannabis patient screening event in Rapid City during June 26 – 29, 2022. In a release from MMC, the company said the first-ever mass patient certification event for the West River region comes as a result of the success of clinics held in Sioux Falls.

A special discounted patient pricing is offered exclusively for this event in Rapid City where participants will also receive a bonus “patient starter kit” for free.

All South Dakota residents who want to participate in the Marijuana Summer Fest must register in advance by calling MyMarijuanaCards Sioux Falls at (605) 961-5711.

Current qualifying medical conditions for medical cannabis in South Dakota are: chronic pain or debilitating pain; Cachexia; nausea (intractable); epilepsy or seizures; muscle spasticity (severe); and multiple sclerosis (MS).

“We congratulate everyone in the medical cannabis community whose proactive efforts had led us to this monumental day for South Dakota,” said Molefi “Moe” Branson, founder of MyMarijuanaCards.com. “We value being South Dakota’s low-cost health provider for patients living with debilitating health conditions. Our online resources have also reached many in the area to help navigate the medical marijuana card certification process.”

In addition to a special promo pricing of $199 for the certification screening service, excluding taxes, the company is also hosting a baby formula drive. Patients who donate new, unopened baby food formula at the time of their doctor’s visit will receive a $25 off services voucher that can be applied to their visit.