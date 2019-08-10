Maricarrol Kueter remembered as a “giant of journalism”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Journalism in South Dakota has suffered a tremendous loss today. Maricarrol Kueter has passed away after battling ovarian cancer. She turned 63-years-old this week.

Earlier this afternoon, KELOLAND’s Dan Santella spoke with Kueter’s younger sister Joan Mahoney, the principal at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls.

Mahoney described Kueter as her inspiration, someone who “taught me everything I know about life.”

Kueter helped found South Dakota News Watch, and was executive editor at the Argus Leader. She was a judge for the Pulitzer Prize, but Mahoney stressed Kueter’s humility.

Mahoney used the words “giant of journalism” to describe her sister.

Kueter is survived by nine siblings and 19 nieces and nephews. She passed away with her loved ones next to her.

A funeral is set for August 19th. Mahoney says well wishers can send gifts to the Avera Cancer Institute.