Mari Ossenfort promoted to Vice President and General Manager of KELOLAND Media Group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., has promoted South Dakota native, Mari Ossenfort to Vice President and General Manager of the company’s broadcast and digital operations in Sioux Falls, SD and Rapid City, SD. In her new role, Ms. Ossenfort will have full oversight responsibility for the KELOLAND Media Group, including KELO-TV (CBS/MyNet), KCLO-TV (CBS/CW) and KELOLAND.com.

Ms. Ossenfort brings more than 25 years of local broadcast management, sales, and marketing experience to her new role. Since 2017, she has served as the General Sales Manager for KELOLAND, where she oversaw all aspects of broadcast and digital advertising sales strategy and management, as well as KELOLAND’s relationships with Nielsen, ComScore and programming syndicators.

Prior to joining KELOLAND, Ms. Ossenfort served as Vice President and General Manager for Forum Communications, overseeing its broadcast operations in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck, and Minot, ND. During her tenure, Ms. Ossenfort and her team were responsible for developing and launching several new local newscasts, extending their position as the #1 news leader in the Fargo market, and adding a significant amount of local content to the station group’s programming schedule. Prior to Fargo, Ms. Ossenfort served as General Manager of KDLT-TV in Sioux Falls from 2006-2013.

“Mari’s years of experience in both North and South Dakota broadcasting have well-positioned her to oversee the market-leading operations at KELOLAND,” said Doug Davis, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Nexstar Broadcasting. “She is very familiar with our broadcast and digital operations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City and understands the vital role KELOLAND plays serving local communities.”

“I am honored to be assuming this new role at KELOLAND and extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity,” said Ms. Ossenfort. “As a native of South Dakota, I am well-aware of KELOLAND’s legacy of service to the area’s viewers and advertisers and the important role played by its broadcasting and digital operations.”

Ms. Ossenfort takes over leadership of KELOLAND from Jay Huizenga, who is retiring after an impressive 40-year career in broadcasting.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)