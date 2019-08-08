Marching band prepares for Saturday preview

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Part of going back to school is firing up the band for the year. Lincoln’s marching band has actually been practicing regularly since July 25th already.

Hanna Beshai is celebrating her fourth year in the Lincoln High School marching band. The center marimba can’t wait to show off this year’s theme known as “Playground.”

“I’m very excited. The show is what my trap set player would call a ‘bop.’ So it’s going to be really fun,” Beshai said.

While the senior isn’t as stoked about school starting soon, she’s having a blast with her bandmates right now.

“When I was a freshman, I couldn’t get over the family environment that I got from the front ensemble,” Beshai said.

This Saturday, the band will be on display at Howard Wood Field for “Breakfast With The Band.” Assistant Director Sam Anderson says the show starts at 9 a.m.

“It will be a standstill performance. We’ll have horn line, the drum line, the front ensemble, the color guard and we’ll play through the music. Color guard will do some of the work they’ve been doing,” Anderson said.

All the different sections have been putting in a ton of work hoping to harmonize and put on a good show.

“They work incredibly hard. Long hours and we train them to be here on time, be ready to go, work. I can’t say enough good things about their work ethic,” Anderson said.