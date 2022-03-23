RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There is now a class action lawsuit against the Rapid City hotel – that’s linked to racist social media posts.

Over the weekend the owner of the Grand Gateway hotel threatened to ban all Native Americans from the property.

The newly filed lawsuit gives examples of the hotel turning away Native American customers, including a woman named Sunny Red Bear. The lawsuit claims she was discriminated against in violation of federal law.

This lawsuit comes after a big crowd of people marched through the city this afternoon.

This is what the rally looked like as it started at Memorial Park as people stood up to racism and showed support for all indigenous communities and people of color.









Unity March in Rapid City

“We had a really good turnout here today. It was peaceful. It was powerful. We shared a lot of songs and we came here to show unity for our people. A lot of people are here with us in spirit. Today turned out really really good,” Nick Tilsen, CEO of NDN Collective, said.

City, tribal and community leaders released a joint statement condemning and denouncing the social media posts, saying they are wrong and hurtful to Native Americans and only serve to divide people.

Wednesday afternoon, a Rapid City group filed a lawsuit in response to the racist comments.

KELOLAND News also reached out to the hotel for comment, but haven’t heard back.