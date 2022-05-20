SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Office of the Attorney General and the Division of Criminal Investigation says an officer-involved shooting that happened on March 31 in Sioux Falls was justified.

On March 31, police were called to West 6th Street, near the Mallard Cove Apartments, to check on a person. When officers arrived, they say a man, who was armed with a knife, confronted them.

A report from the DCI says the officers used verbal and physical de-escalation tactics, including a taser and “less-lethal” rounds.

The altercation became physical, with one officer being stabbed in the leg. An officer eventually pulled his gun, shooting the man.

We are digging further into the 10-page summary released by the Attorney General’s office and the DCI we’ll have that report later today on KELOLAND News.