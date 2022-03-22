SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol said Nicoli Wrage, 59, of Marion died in the two-vehicle crash on March 19 three miles north of Lennox at the intersection of 275th Street and 466th Avenue.

Jordan Javers, 32, of Sioux Falls, the second driver had serious non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Wrage was driving a 2002 Toyota eastbound on 275th when she failed to stop at a stop sign and collided in the intersection with a 2016 Dodge pickup driven by Javers, according to the State Patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The crash was reported at 5:41 a.m. on Saturday.