RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City’s mayor has proclaimed today as Marcella LeBeau Day.

LeBeau died last month at the age of 102. She was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. LeBeau was a combat nurse during WWII.

After the war, she spent 31 years working as a nurse and other positions for Indian Health Service on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

She was just recently inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame.