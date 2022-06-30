SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To give you a better idea of how things played out during the abortion-rights protest Wednesday night, we want to walk you through the protest.

Hundreds of people met at Lyons Park at 14th and Phillips.

At 6, they left the park and headed north on Phillips Avenue. Protestors walked on either side of the street.

When they got to 9th Street, the group turned around and started heading back south on Phillips Avenue.

With 1,1000 people, that led to some congestion.

Officers ended up shutting down Phillips Avenue to make it easier for everyone to get back to Lyons Park.

Chief Thum says that didn’t happen. Some people sat in the street others headed in different directions.

At one point, a group of protestors marched down Minnesota Avenue, causing some traffic problems there.

Around 8:30 last night, most of the remaining protestors and police had made their way to 14th Street just east of Phillips Avenue, not far from where they started. That’s when the situation escalated and officers made arrests.