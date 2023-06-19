SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many were in line to have fun at the pool. Some even got to push naptime back a bit.

“We’re trying to beat the heat today. We transferred naptime vs. pool time today just because it’s the place to be on such a hot day,” Colton resident Megan Evans said.

They’re all doing fun things to cool off.

“I’m going to jump off the diving board and do some tricks. Swimming. Some tricks and some sun tanning and just having fun,” said both Adi Sanderson and Annika Smith.

“We’re able to bring floaties, bring outside toys that the kids really enjoy like cups and whatnot. It keeps the kids busy, and they’re always happy,” Evans said.

Evans says going to the pool offers a different experience for her and her kids.

“Today’s a really hot one, so its something outside of biking that we would normally do or just being outside in our own front yard,” Evans said.

And on a hot day like today, it’s important to have fun and just keep swimming.

“I like the pool because swimming is one of my hobbies, and because on hot days it’s fun and friends are here,” Sanderson said.

“The enjoyment factor for the kids is something different. We’ve been cooped up far too long due to the winter and the snow, so it’s something obviously something different for the kids,” Evans said.

In addition to drinking water to keep hydrated, it’s important to remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours. If you can’t make it to the pool to cool off, the CDC recommends wearing light loose-fitting clothing on days, like today.