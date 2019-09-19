Many roads, bridges still closed one week after heavy flooding started

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one week since much of eastern KELOLAND woke up to widespread flooding following severe storms.

Since then, much of the water has receded allowing crews to reopen roads, neighborhoods and parks. However, authorities say there are still several streets, bridges and parks that are closed due to high water levels.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office sent out a strong warning to not drive around barricades or damage them. Deputies found a broken road closed sign west of Alexandria.

The sheriff’s office says the road is blocked because a bridge is washed out.

Thy Army Corps of Engineers also says it has started to slowly increase releases from Gavin’s Point Dam.

It is expected to reach 80,000 CFS by this weekend.