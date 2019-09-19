Many roads, bridges still closed one week after heavy flooding started

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one week since much of eastern KELOLAND woke up to widespread flooding following severe storms.

Since then, much of the water has receded allowing crews to reopen roads, neighborhoods and parks. However, authorities say there are still several streets, bridges and parks that are closed due to high water levels.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office sent out a strong warning to not drive around barricades or damage them. Deputies found a broken road closed sign west of Alexandria.

The sheriff’s office says the road is blocked because a bridge is washed out.

Thy Army Corps of Engineers also says it has started to slowly increase releases from Gavin’s Point Dam.

It is expected to reach 80,000 CFS by this weekend.

Earlier today HCSO responded to a report of a vehicle stranded in water. The driver of the minivan attempted to drive…

Posted by Hanson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss