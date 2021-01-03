Many people have been hitting the slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Great Bear Ski Valley was finally able to open their slopes this past Monday and now with the weather being so nice this week, many people have strapped on skis and snowboards. The park has even posted on Facebook Saturday their rental equipment was sold out.

That post also mentioned that the evening session of tubing was sold out for Saturday. General Manager Dan Grider says that yesterday over two thousand people were out at the park. Skiers and snowboarders could hit the slopes beginning last Monday but the tubing hill didn’t open until New Year’s Eve.



“It’s pretty typical of a holiday break, you know. We get the nice, perfect storm here. We get the beautiful snow, beautiful weather, everybody’s in town for the holidays. Everything came together for us,” Grider said.

Some out there today were even strapping on skis or snowboards for the first time.