SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — That big mansion in southern Sioux Falls that’s been the center of a lengthy legal fight might not be demolished after all.

The city and the mansion’s owner have reached an agreement that will keep the mansion from being torn down, but there are a lot of stipulations Vitaly Strizheus has to abide by in order for that to happen.

“This is our dream house for our family, we’ve put a lot of blood sweat and tears I’ve put every single penny into this house,” Vitaliy Strizheus said.

The last time KELOLAND News talked with Strizheus and his attorney they were adamant about saving the mansion that sat vacant for years and was the target of vandalism and graffiti and neighborhood complaints.

The Strizheuses told KELOLAND News in 2018 medical expenses and a nearly $2 million tax bill delayed the construction.

After a lengthy legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court, his mansion was ordered by the court to be demolished.

But when we last visited the mansion, we got to see the work inside.

At that time, they said the mansion was about 90% complete.

That’s why they kept fighting to save it from the wrecking ball.

Now Strizheus’ attorney has worked out an agreement with the city.

The first stipulation is that it has to be completed and lived in by March 31st of next year.

Strizheus has to pay the city’s attorney fees of $100,000 by September 30th of this year.

Also as part of the agreement, it says during construction and completion of the residence, all building materials must be stored inside the mansion and the city will be permitted to conduct a pre-inspection of the structure on or before January 15th to assess the progress.

Failure to meet any of these stipulations and a few others will give the city the right to take over the property.

KELOLAND News stopped by this afternoon and it’s full steam ahead with the construction. Workers were inside installing the flooring in the main living area.

KELOLAND News reached out to Strizheus’ attorney for comment but didn’t get a response back.

According to one of our recent stories, the home had an estimated value of $2.75 million. If you’d like to read the agreement for yourself, click here.