Man’s death linked to tornado in Hand County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says one man died in a tornado in central South Dakota on Sunday.

The storm moved through the Miller area around 6:15 p.m.

The 73-year-old man was driving a RV with a trailer southbound on SD Highway 45 when the tornado touched down, crossing the road east to west. According to a news release, the tornado caused the RV and trailer to detach, with the trailer coming to rest in the west ditch. The RV came down on its roof 150-200 yards west of the road in a nearby field.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests