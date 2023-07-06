SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a homicide and we want to warn you the details are graphic.

Wednesday police responded to the 600 block of North Cliff Avenue.

Inside an apartment, court documents say they found a man dead inside a bag, who had been there for quite some time.

It was supposed to be a well-being check on a man who hadn’t been heard from in a few days.

That man was 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti.

According to court papers, when investigators arrived at this apartment building at 3rd and Cliff, they could smell a strong odor of decomposition.

Inside they found a black bag with part of Bulti’s body stuffed inside.

The corpse had maggots and flies surrounding it, indicating the body had been there for more than a few days.

The affidavit goes on to say a search of the apartment turned up a number of items with suspected blood on them; including a broken fan, a knife with an antler handle and multiple cords.

Investigators noticed a bloody shoe print on the floor, which did not appear to match the tread pattern of any other shoes in the apartment.

During the investigation, a witness mentioned seeing a man by the name of Jewett who had been hanging out at the apartment in recent days.

Morning Star Jewett had been arrested just a day earlier and was still in jail.

When police went to interview him, he at first denied being at the apartment, but later changed his story and said quote–“You got me…”

According to court papers, Jewett also told investigators Bulti was fighting with his girl, so he started assaulting him.

He went on to say I grabbed a piece of wood and smacked him in the back of the head. He hit the ground. I assaulted him again.

Jewett estimated the fight inside the apartment happened six days before his interview with police.

Jewett had just gotten out of prison on June 27th.

He’s now charged with aggravated assault, but more charges could be coming. He was back in court this afternoon and is being held on $50,000 cash.